Khandu credits Modi’s vision for defence success under ‘Make in India’

Itanagar, Sep 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday lauded the transformative impact of 'Make in India' initiative, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for turning the country into a hub of indigenous manufacturing with global reach.

"India's defence power is now Made in India! Thanks to PM Narendra Modi ji's vision, we've transformed indigenous defence manufacturing into a global success story," Khandu said in a post on X, underscoring how the programme has bolstered the country's strategic capabilities.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also echoed similar sentiments, highlighting how the initiative has reshaped India's growth trajectory over the past decade.

"In just over a decade, Make in India has redefined the nation's growth story transforming challenges into milestones and dependence into dominance," Mein said in a social media post.

Detailing the achievements, Mein pointed out that the initiative had shifted the defence sector from being import-driven to becoming an exporter, boosted manufacturing from 2 to over 300 mobile factories, enabled India's own semiconductor chip, and attracted $749 billion in FDI, while the GDP doubled in 10 years.

"India is not just making, it's creating, innovating, and leading. This is Aatmanirbhar Bharat in action," he added.

Launched on September 25, 2014, the Make in India campaign has been central to India's economic policy, focusing on 25 key sectors ranging from defence and automobiles to electronics and renewable energy.

Marking its 11th anniversary this year, the initiative is being hailed by leaders across the country as a cornerstone of India's journey toward self-reliance and global competitiveness. PTI UPL UPL RG