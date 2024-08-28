Khandu dedicates Arunachal Bhawan in Assam’s Tinsukia district

Itanagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday dedicated the new Arunachal Bhawan in Assam’s Tinsukia district to the people of the state.

The state-of-the-art facility, equipped with amenities on a par with a three-star property, stands as a symbol of the enduring bond between the people of Arunachal and Assam, Khandu remarked during the inaugural ceremony of the new asset.

Built on land donated by the Assam government, the bhawan is located in the prime area of Bordoloi Nagar, near Tinsukia Civil Hospital, officials said.

Khandu expressed satisfaction over the quality of work and design of the building and lauded the executing agency PWD (Eastern Zone) and the construction agency.

Started in 2022, the building was made ready for inauguration in a record time of two years.

Khandu said the new facility will not only benefit people of eastern Arunachal, but also Tinsukia district administration in terms of utilising it for official purposes as well as cultural meets.

He informed that in the last few years, similar assets were started and completed in various other cities such as Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Guwahati and Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

"A new Arunachal Bhavan is coming up at Dwarka in New Delhi, which will be ready in a few months. Plans are also in place for a new building replacing the existing Arunachal Bhavan in New Delhi," Khandu added.

Appreciating the presence of local Assam legislator Bolin Chetia, officials of the Tinsukia administration, local community leaders and Assamese cultural troupes, Khandu reiterated the strong bond between the people of both the states since ages.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the north-eastern states are witnessing unprecedented progress especially in fields of infrastructure and communication.

"Assam has to play a big role in development of the Northeast and I can vouch that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is doing commendable job in this regard. We as the Northeast have to develop as one entity so as to walk shoulder to shoulder with rest of the states," Khandu said.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Tesam Pongte, legislators and administrative officers from several eastern Arunachal districts, officials of the PWD and others. PTI UPL UPL MNB