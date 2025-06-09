Khandu hails 11 years of transformative governance under PM Modi’s leadership

Itanagar, Jun 9 (PTI) As the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre marks one year of its third consecutive term, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday lauded its commitment to inclusive development and national transformation over the last 11 years.

Reflecting on the Narendra Modi government’s journey since 2014, Khandu described it as a saga of “Seva, Samarpan, and Sankalp” (service, dedication, and resolve) to build a 'viksit Bharat' (developed India).

“For 11 years, it has been a journey dedicated to serving the poor and marginalised, empowering the last person in the queue with dignity, opportunity, and hope,” the chief minister said in a series of posts on X.

He highlighted the government’s focus on shifting the country from a welfare-driven model to one of self-reliance, where transformative policies have redefined the socio-economic landscape.

The 11 years of service, he said, exemplifies a vision rooted in justice and empowerment for all sections of society.

Underscoring the youth-centric policies of the Modi government, Khandu emphasised the efforts to nurture the "Amrit Peedhi", the young generation of new India, through education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

“From Start-Up India to Digital India, NEP to PM Vishwakarma, every step is shaping a confident, self-reliant generation ready to lead the future,” he noted, reaffirming that the government’s long-term investments are aimed at preparing the youth to become the drivers of India’s growth story.

On the economic front, the chief minister praised the transformation of India into a hub of Ease of Doing Business, powered by resilient reforms and digital innovation.

He pointed to simplified compliance systems, the implementation of GST, and startup-friendly policies as evidence of a bold, forward-thinking economic strategy.

“#11YearsOfSeva has been about empowering enterprises, boosting investments, and unlocking India’s economic potential,” he said in one of the posts.

Khandu also acknowledged the support extended to India’s middle class under the Modi administration.

From lower income tax rates and interest subsidies for homebuyers to digital payments through UPI and improved urban mobility through smart cities and Vande Bharat trains, the chief minister said the reforms have touched everyday lives in meaningful ways.

“The honest taxpayer is finally being respected, supported, and heard,” he added.

The chief minister’s reflections came as the nation observed the first anniversary of NDA 3.0, with party leaders across the country highlighting the milestones achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. PTI UPL NN