Khandu hails Modi’s role in development of Northeast

Itanagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in the development of the state and the Northeast, emphasising that the region has emerged as a key growth engine of the country.

Speaking on the occasion of Modi’s day-long visit to the northeastern state, Khandu said the energy and enthusiasm of the people of Arunachal Pradesh surged with the Prime Minister’s arrival.

"I welcomed the PM on behalf of the people of the state and myself to this beautiful land," he added.

Highlighting the central leadership’s focus on the Northeast, Khandu noted that Modi has never viewed Arunachal Pradesh or the region through a political lens.

"The PM has always said the country will develop only when the Northeast develops," he said.

Khandu pointed out that since the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014, the Northeast, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, has witnessed massive development.

"The region, earlier known for all the negative reasons, is rapidly progressing due to correct policy decisions and interventions of the PM. Today, the Northeast contributes significantly to the country’s growth," he said.

The chief minister recalled that Modi has visited the region over 70 times since 2014, and central ministers have been assigned to visit Northeastern states every 15 days to address local challenges.

Khandu described the success story of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast as the result of the PM's persistent efforts.

He expressed gratitude for the launch of the GST Bachat Utsav in the state, marking the introduction of the NextGen GST reforms, which he said would benefit traders and the general people.

"Arunachal is known as the land of the rising sun, but the rays of development in the state truly began today with the launch of the GST reforms," he said.

Khandu also lauded Modi for inaugurating several key projects and laying the foundation stones for two hydro projects, adding that the state is poised to witness more significant developmental initiatives in the coming years. PTI UPL UPL MNB