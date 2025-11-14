Khandu hails NDA's Bihar victory, emphasises good governance, partnership

Itanagar, Nov 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed happiness over the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly polls.

"Heartiest congratulations to the people for the remarkable election victory in Bihar!", the chief minister said in a post on X.

He said the result is "a decisive mandate" which reflects the people's unwavering faith in good governance, development, and stability under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to the BJP and NDA workers for the victory.

"Heartfelt gratitude to all our @BJP4India and NDA karyakartas for their tireless efforts on the ground. Your dedication and commitment have truly made this victory possible," he said.

Khandu also conveyed a special thanks to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his steadfast leadership and continued partnership in taking Bihar's development journey forward, stating, "Bihar has chosen development. Together, we will deliver".

He further recognised the efforts of party workers in Bihar, saying their tireless efforts on the ground had been instrumental in making the victory possible.