Khandu hails Nitish Kumar’s return as Bihar CM, extends wishes to new team

Itanagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday congratulated JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time.

"Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar ji on once again taking oath as the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Bihar," Khandu said in a post on X.

Extending his wishes to the new deputy chief ministers, he added, "Heartiest best wishes to Shri Samrat Choudhary ji and Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha ji on being sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.” While BJP leader Samrat Choudhary and JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Sinha were sworn in as ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X that they were appointed as deputy CMs.

"Congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have worked extensively at the grassroots in serving people. Best wishes to them," Modi wrote on X.

The chief minister emphasised that Bihar’s progress will continue under the strong backing of the NDA and the leadership of Modi.

"With the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, and the unwavering support of the BJP and NDA partners, I am confident that Bihar will continue to stride ahead in development, stability and good governance," Khandu said in another post.

Earlier in the day, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time at a grand ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Along with him, 26 ministers also took oath, 14 from the BJP, 8 from the JD(U), 2 from the LJP(RV), 1 from HAM, and 1 from the RLM.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The ceremony was attended by several top national leaders, including Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and other senior NDA leaders. PTI UPL UPL MNB