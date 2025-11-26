Khandu hails transformation of Bomdila museum into centre for creativity

Itanagar, Nov 26 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday lauded Raag-Vista, a new cultural and skill-development initiative launched at the newly renovated district museum at Bomdila in West Kameng district.

He said it was a model for youth empowerment, heritage preservation and community engagement.

"A truly praiseworthy initiative, creating opportunities for unemployed youth, nurturing cultural learning among children, and building a sustainable model for the maintenance of the museum," he said in a post on X.

The chief minister commended the effort for converting a conventional museum space into a dynamic centre for learning and creativity.

Conceptualised by West Kameng deputy commissioner Akriti Sagar, Raag-Vista has transformed the museum into a lively cultural hub that blends music education with heritage awareness.

A music trainer conducts structured lessons in guitar, piano, drums, vocals and other disciplines, enabling children to explore artistic expression and gain confidence beyond academics.

"By integrating skill development with heritage preservation, Raag-Vista is strengthening youth engagement and leading the way for cultural sustainability in Bomdila," Khandu said.

The CM urged parents and residents to enrol their children in the programme and support the initiative. PTI UPL UPL SOM