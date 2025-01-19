Khandu hails two Arunachal tribes for declaration to preserve harmony

Itanagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday hailed Adi and Apatani, two major tribes of the state, for signing a joint declaration seeking to preserve the "age-old fabric of communal harmony".

The declaration prohibits the traditional revenge systems and promotes inter-tribe marriages, cultural exchanges, and festivals.

Khandu said that though the Adis and Apatanis hold separate traditions, they have shared a bond, one that transcends political boundaries and finds its roots in their common ancestry, dating back to the times of their forefathers.

The CM attended the first Adi-Apatani ‘summit’ organised at Pasighat in East Siang district during the day.

“Today, we are not just marking a summit of two communities. We are witnessing the triumph of unity, understanding, and a commitment to preserving the age-old fabric of communal harmony that has long been the cornerstone of the rich cultural mosaic of Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu was quoted as saying in an official release here.

The chief minister observed that in the modern era, even small differences have the potential to flare up into conflicts if people do not keep vigil.

“We cannot afford to let petty misunderstandings or rumours disrupt the harmony that has been carefully nurtured over generations. Instead, we must face these challenges with maturity, understanding, and mutual respect,” Khandu said.

He hailed the apex bodies of the Adi and Apatani communities for setting a “remarkable example” for the entire state.

By coming together and signing the historic joint declaration, both communities have reaffirmed their commitment to peace, unity, and the continued well-being of their people, Khandu said.

“This declaration is not just a piece of paper, it is a living, breathing testament to the enduring values of love, respect, and mutual trust that have defined both the Adi and Apatani cultures for generations,” he added.

The resolutions set clear principles for peaceful co-existence and the preservation of communal harmony.

“The decision to jointly condemn and discourage any communal disputes or violence whether arising from personal issues or otherwise, demonstrates the maturity and wisdom of both communities,” the chief minister pointed out.

He lauded the Apatani community leaders for being the pioneer in this direction for signing the first such declaration with the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) in 2015.

The chief minister said that with that declaration in place, both the Nyishi and Apatani communities are developing and flourishing now in an environment of peace and mutual understanding.

Khandu observed that in a state as diverse as Arunachal Pradesh, with over 26 major tribes and numerous sub-tribes, the need for mutual understanding and cooperation is greater than ever before.

He said that the state government is committed to support initiatives that promote communal harmony, peace, and the preservation of the state’s rich cultural heritage. PTI UPL NN