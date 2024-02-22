Pema Khandu hails Union Cabinet decision to continue FMBAP scheme

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of the continuation of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), a centrally sponsored scheme.

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of FMPAB with a total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of 5 years from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

"I welcome Union Cabinet's approval on the continuation of centrally sponsored scheme, Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), with total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of 5 years from 2021-22 to 2025-26", Khandu posted on X on Thursday.

Under Flood Management Programme (FMP) component, central assistance to be provided to state governments for taking up critical works related to flood control, anti-erosion, etc.

Under River Management and Border Areas (RMBA) component, flood control and anti-erosion works on common border rivers with neighbouring countries to be taken up with cent per cent central assistance.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khandu said, "The work implemented under River Management and Border Areas component also protect important installations of security agencies, border out-posts along the border rivers from flood and erosion".

"My gratitude to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for ensuring this visionary programme remains in operation", the chief minister added.