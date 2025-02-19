Khandu inaugurates multi-storey parking lots in Itanagar

Itanagar, Feb 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated three multi-storey parking lots for public use — one at the Civil Secretariat, another at ESS Sector, and a third at the APST Bus Station in Ganga Market.

The automated parking facility at the Secretariat is a 10-storey building, with four basement floors designated for parking, while the ground floor serves as the entry and exit point.

The four floors above the ground floor are also allocated for parking, and the top floor houses a cafeteria and a gymnasium.

Constructed under the Itanagar Smart City initiative by NHIDCL at an estimated cost of Rs 18.09 crore, the facility can accommodate 108 cars across eight towers. It is equipped with modern amenities, including a control room, waiting area, elevators, power backup, drainage, and mechanical ventilation.

The ESS Sector multi-storied parking, constructed by the Urban Development & Housing Department (UD&H) at a cost of Rs 14.71 crore, will provide parking for employees and visitors of the directorate of higher education, directorate of elementary education, and Mallo Tarin Higher Secondary School, along with residents of the area.

The APST Bus Station multi-storey parking, also built by UD&H at Rs 14.71 crore, is designed to address the parking needs of marketgoers, hotel visitors, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu congratulated the public on the launch of these state-of-the-art parking facilities and expressed confidence that they would significantly reduce traffic congestion caused by random roadside parking. PTI UPL UPL MNB