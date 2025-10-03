Khandu inaugurates new ATI in Naharlagun, calls it key to grooming future administrators

Itanagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inaugurated the new Administrative Training Institute (ATI) building at Naharlagun, emphasising that the facility will play a crucial role in preparing administrators to meet the state's unique governance challenges.

The complex comprises a four-storied administrative and academic block, and a six-storied hostel block, each built at Rs 20 crore, according to an official statement.

Recalling his first visit to ATI in 2017, Khandu noted that the old building's cramped classrooms and lecture halls had prompted the government to construct new towers for the institute, which trains government officers and employees, the "backbone" of governance.

Noting the complexities of governance due to the state's difficult terrain, dispersed habitations and diverse tribal cultures, he said Arunachal Pradesh requires administrators who are not only skilled but also empathetic, innovative, and committed to transparency, accountability, and public service.

"Institutions like ATI are the crucibles where such officers are shaped," he said.

Khandu said 140 newly recruited Group-A and Group-B officers of the APPSCCE 2024-2025 batch, who are scheduled to begin a four-month induction training on October 6, will benefit from the new infrastructure.

He said the manpower requirements for ATI would be addressed soon, and four full-time faculty members have already been inducted.

The CM said a major exercise is underway to rationalise manpower across all government departments, directorates, and districts.

"The newly constituted State Commission for Reforms is undertaking a rigorous exercise in this regard, and it is expected to be completed within two years," he said.

The ATI is mandated to train ministerial staff and mid-level officers on office procedures, Arunachal Judicial Service officers, APCS and other administrative officers.

The inauguration programme was attended by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, State Commission for Reforms Member Hento Karga, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and Finance Commissioner YW Ring, among others.