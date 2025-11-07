Khandu joins nation in celebrating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', calls it 'sacred hymn'

Itanagar, Nov 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed pride in being part of the nationwide celebrations marking 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', joining people across the country in paying tribute to what he described as a ‘sacred hymn’ that stirred the hearts of countless freedom fighters.

The chief minister joined the celebration at the border district of Tawang.

The occasion witnessed cultural renditions of Vande Mataram, patriotic performances, and tributes to the freedom fighters who drew strength from the song during India’s struggle for independence.

“Proud to be part of the 150 years of Vande Mataram nationwide celebrations at Tawang. Vande Mataram is not merely a song, but a sacred hymn that stirred the hearts of countless freedom fighters, a timeless call of devotion to our motherland, and a soulful prayer that continues to awaken love for Bharat in every generation,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, 'Vande Mataram' became the soul-stirring anthem of India’s freedom movement, a call that awakened the spirit of patriotism in every Indian heart, the chief minister said.

“As we commemorate 150 glorious years, we pay tribute to the timeless words that united a nation and continue to inspire generations to love and serve Maa Bharati,” he said referring to the message of unity and sacrifice embodied in the song.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the nationwide Vande Mataram @150 celebration from New Delhi, calling it a “moment of collective pride for every Indian.” The nationwide commemoration includes musical tributes, school and college events, exhibitions, and cultural programmes highlighting the history and influence of the song through the ages. PTI UPL NN