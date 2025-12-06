Khandu lauds global meet on Dalai Lama's legacy

Itanagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on Saturday lauded the successful conclusion of the four-day international conference on "cultural and historical significance of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Sixth Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso", saying the event brought together scholars from across the world to reflect on a spiritual legacy that transcends borders and faiths.

The chief minister said the institution of the Dalai Lama is not limited to Buddhists alone, describing it as a shared gift to humanity.

"It is a spiritual, cultural, and philosophical heritage for humanity," he said in a post on X.

Khandu said that the conference aimed to inspire and educate young people about "this profound institution and its timeless relevance".

Emphasising the enduring message of peace associated with the sixth Dalai Lama, Khandu added, "May the radiant light of His Holiness the Sixth Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, continue to guide us." He also extended his wishes for the current spiritual leader, saying, "May His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama live long and bless us all".

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to Swiss-based Tibetan singer Loten Namling for performing the iconic song "Aku Pema" during the valedictory function held in Tawang on Saturday.

Calling the rendition deeply moving, Khandu said, "My heartfelt thanks to Loten Namling la from Switzerland for beautifully singing the iconic Tibetan song 'Aku Pema'.

He noted the special emotional resonance of the song within the Tibetan community.

"This song, sung with deep devotion, has always been associated with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, symbolising love, reverence and an unwavering spiritual bond," he said in another social media post.

Khandu said the conference has further strengthened cultural understanding and reaffirmed the region's connection with its spiritual heritage. PTI UPL UPL RG