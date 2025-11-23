Khandu lauds Vidya Bharati schools for shaping students into patriotic, disciplined citizens

Itanagar, Nov 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday praised Vidya Bharati schools in the state, stating that the institutions have been instrumental in moulding students into patriotic, disciplined and culturally rooted individuals.

Khandu made the remarks in a post on X after meeting Gobind Mahant, all-India organisation secretary of Vidya Bharati, and members of the organisation's Arunachal Pradesh unit.

"Children studying in Vidya Bharati schools grow up to become patriotic, disciplined, and culturally rooted individuals, grounded in the values of Bharatiya ethos and character-building education," Khandu said in the post.

He emphasised the organisation's strong focus on holistic growth and value-based learning.

Khandu noted that Vidya Bharati institutions in Arunachal Pradesh have been playing a "transformative role" by nurturing young minds through education rooted in cultural values. PTI UPL UPL ACD