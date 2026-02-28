Khandu launches HPV drive in Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Terming the rollout of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme a significant milestone under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said the initiative marks an important step towards securing the health and future of young girls in the state.

Joining the nationwide launch of the programme by Modi from Ajmer, the state formally rolled out the vaccination drive at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun, near here.

Accompanied by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge and senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Khandu launched the state-level campaign aimed at protecting adolescent girls aged 14–15 years against cervical cancer, an official communique informed.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the people of Arunachal, especially our women. Today’s launch marks an important step towards securing their health and future," Khandu said.

Highlighting the seriousness of cervical cancer, he said the disease burden remains alarming.

"In 2024 alone, nearly 78,500 new cases of cervical cancer were reported in India. Unfortunately, around 42,000 women lost their lives. These were not just statistics. They were mothers, sisters and daughters whose lives were cut short," he said.

Stressing that nearly 99.7 per cent of cervical cancer cases in India are caused by persistent infection with HPV, Khandu described vaccination as a powerful preventive tool.

"The good news is that this is one cancer which can be prevented through vaccination," the chief minister said, adding that the HPV vaccine has been globally tested with remarkable success.

"More than 50 crore doses have been administered worldwide without major disruptions. The success rate has been very encouraging. It is safe and effective," he said.

Reassuring young beneficiaries present at the event, he added, "There is no need to be nervous. I, too, have a daughter, and she has already taken the HPV vaccine. It is absolutely safe." For Arunachal Pradesh, a target of approximately 19,500 girl children has been set for the current phase, which the state aims to complete within three months.

"We must achieve our target within three months so that the government of India can release the next allocation in a timely manner," he said, urging district medical officers to coordinate closely with deputy commissioners and schools to ensure maximum coverage.

The vaccination drive will be implemented through the state's health infrastructure comprising 136 Primary Health Centres, 58 Community Health Centres and 21 District Hospitals, including TRIHMS.