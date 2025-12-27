Khandu, Mein pay tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on ''Parkash Utsav''

Itanagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein on Saturday paid tribute to Sri Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, on the auspicious occasion of 'Parkash Utsav', remembering him as a "timeless symbol of courage, compassion and supreme sacrifice".

Describing the Sikh Guru as a towering figure in human history, Khandu said his life continues to shine as a guiding light for humanity.

In a post on X, the CM said, “On the sacred occasion of the Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, we offer our deepest shraddha (reverence) and homage.” The 'Parkash Utsav' of Sri Guru Gobind Singh is observed with deep devotion across the country, commemorating the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru.

A symbol of "bravery, compassion and supreme sacrifice", his teachings urge the people to uphold truth, justice and righteousness, and to defend the dignity of every individual, Khandu said.

He added that the "timeless vision of Sri Guru Gobind Singh inspires generations to walk the path of service, courage and selfless commitment to society".

Mein also paid homage to the revered Guru, calling him a “visionary saint-warrior” whose life embodied unmatched courage and compassion.

“He showed humanity the true meaning of standing for truth, justice and righteousness, even in the face of adversity,” the deputy CM said in a social media post.

Highlighting the relevance of the Guru's teachings in present times, Mein said that the eternal message of protecting human dignity and serving society selflessly continues to guide and inspire people to walk the path of bravery, unity and seva (service).