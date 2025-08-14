Khandu pays tribute on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Itanagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday paid tribute to the millions affected by the Partition of India in 1947, recalling both the immense tragedy and the resilience that followed.

"The Partition of 1947 tore families apart and changed lives forever. Today, we remember their stories, not just the tragedy, but also the strength that emerged from it," Khandu wrote in a social media post.

"Let us carry these lessons forward and nurture compassion in every action," he added.

The day was also marked at Khonsa in Tirap district, where the event sought to honour the memory of those who lost their lives and acknowledge the immense suffering endured during one of the largest mass migrations in human history.

The observance, held every year on August 14, was instituted by the Centre in 2021 as a reminder of the need to eliminate social divisions and foster harmony among communities.