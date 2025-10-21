Khandu pays tribute to police personnel on Commemoration Day

Itanagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday paid tributes to policemen who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"On this Police Commemoration Day, we pay heartfelt tributes to the valiant men and women of our police forces who laid down their lives in service to the nation. Their courage, discipline, and devotion to duty embody the highest ideals of public service," Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister also extended his deep gratitude to the families of the slain policemen, acknowledging their silent yet immense contribution.

"We also salute their families, whose strength and sacrifice stand as the unseen pillars behind their heroism," he added.

Khandu's tribute reflects the state government's deep respect for the dedication of the police fraternity, especially those serving in challenging and remote terrains of Arunachal Pradesh.

He reaffirmed the government's continued support for strengthening policing infrastructure and welfare measures for personnel and their families.

State Home Minister Mama Natung also extended his homage to the slain policemen, stating that the state government remains committed to strengthening the police infrastructure and supporting the welfare of the law enforcers and their families.

He added that the government would continue to work towards equipping the force with modern facilities to meet evolving security challenges.

Director General of Police Anand Mohan reiterated the department's commitment to public safety and welfare on the occasion.

"The sacrifices of our fallen comrades continue to inspire us to serve with integrity, courage, and compassion. We remain dedicated to ensuring that their legacy lives on through our work," the DGP added.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to honour the memory of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. The day traces its origin to 1959, when ten Indian police personnel were martyred at Hot Springs in Ladakh while defending the nation's borders.

Since then, the day has stood as a solemn reminder of the unwavering commitment, courage, and sacrifice of India’s police forces who safeguard the lives and liberties of citizens across the country.

The day was marked with solemn ceremonies across the state. At the police headquarters here, wreaths were laid to honour the fallen heroes. PTI UPL UPL ACD