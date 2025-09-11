Khandu pays tribute to Vivekananda

Itanagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his historic address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893.

In a post on X, Khandu recalled the powerful opening words of Vivekananda's speech, "Sisters and Brothers of America", which won a thunderous response from the global audience and marked a turning point in the way India's spiritual wisdom was received worldwide." "That one sentence broke barriers and touched hearts across the world," Khandu wrote in the post, stressing that Vivekananda's message of universal harmony continues to be relevant in today's divided times.

The chief minister underscored that the monk's guiding philosophy, "Unity in diversity is not just a slogan, it is the way forward", should inspire people to rise above divisions of religion, race, and background.

He said reviving Swamiji's timeless wisdom was essential to strengthen the social fabric and build a more harmonious future.

Khandu called upon citizens to rededicate themselves to the ideals of fraternity and compassion that lie at the heart of India's cultural ethos.

Universal Brotherhood Day, observed every year on September 11, commemorates Vivekananda's address that emphasised the values of tolerance, mutual respect, and unity among all faiths and communities.

Across the country, educational institutions, youth organisations, and cultural bodies mark the day by reflecting on the ideals of inclusivity and service to humanity.