Khandu pays tributes to Kargil War heroes at Drass memorial

Itanagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War by laying a wreath at the war memorial in Ladakh's Drass, marking the 26th anniversary of India's victory in the high-altitude conflict.

Standing in the shadow of the mountains where the Indian Armed Forces etched one of their most valiant chapters in history, Khandu described the Kargil victory as not just a military triumph, but also a symbol of unmatched courage and unity.

"From the icy winds of Drass to the steep climb of Tiger Hill, our brave soldiers fought not just for territory, but for honour, for each other, and for every citizen who sleeps in peace tonight," Khandu wrote in a series of social media posts.

"They reclaimed every inch with courage. Their bravery roared through fire. And their sacrifice echoes in the very soil of this land we call home," he wrote in a heartfelt tribute.

Recalling the events of May 1999, when Pakistani intrusions led to one of the fiercest mountain battles since World War II, Khandu said the response of Indian forces embodied the resilience and unity of the nation.

"In May 1999, our heights were seized in a betrayal that cut deep. But what followed was not just a military operation, it was a testament to the spirit of India," he remarked in a post on X.

"Operation Vijay was a story of young men climbing into the jaws of death with grit in their hearts and the tricolour in their hands," the chief minister said.

At the memorial, Khandu also met Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, the General Officer Commanding of the prestigious Fire & Fury Corps, one of the most revered formations in the Indian Army.

"Lt Gen Bhalla leads a formation that walks in the footsteps of giants. His calm authority and dedication reflect the ethos of every soldier who once held these heights, and those who hold them still," Khandu noted.

"The Fire & Fury Corps doesn't just defend land. It safeguards a legacy," he said.

Concluding his tribute, Khandu emphasised the everlasting gratitude of a nation that stands tall today because of its warriors.

"Forever in our hearts. Forever our heroes. Jai Hind," the chief minister added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to honour the heroes of Operation Vijay, which was launched by India to flush out Pakistani infiltrators from strategic peaks in the Kargil sector of Ladakh.

Over 500 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the conflict, reclaiming every inch of the occupied territory.