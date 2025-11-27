Khandu pitches cooperative sector as key driver of Arunachal’s economic future

Itanagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday positioned the state’s cooperative sector as a key driver for economic future, describing the just-concluded five-day capacity building-cum-workshop for cooperative rejuvenation in Tawang as a transformative milestone.

He said the initiative had not only strengthened the leadership capacity of cooperative functionaries across the state but also set the tone for modern, innovation-driven cooperative governance.

Terming the initiative a push towards restructuring and modernising the cooperative landscape, Khandu in a post on X said, “A milestone for the Cooperative movement in Arunachal Pradesh!” The workshop, organised in partnership with Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU), Gujarat, is the first such intensive training programme undertaken by the state.

According to the chief minister, the sessions brought together experts, practitioners, and emerging cooperative leaders for in-depth modules that addressed both structural challenges and new possibilities within the sector.

He said the training covered “cooperative governance, strategic and entrepreneurial thinking, business plan formulation, dairy and fisheries societies, financial operationalisation and inter-departmental convergence,” ensuring participants received holistic exposure to the mechanics of running modern cooperatives.

Khandu emphasised that the collaborative approach, bringing together government departments, cooperative societies, and academic experts, was essential for building resilient grassroots institutions.

He added that many local cooperatives, especially in rural regions, require renewed capacity, professional management practices, and a clearer roadmap to become financially viable and community-driven.

“Appreciation to the eminent TSU faculty for their valuable insights, which have laid a strong foundation for a revitalised and future-ready cooperative sector,” the chief minister said adding, their guidance, had introduced participants to innovative operational models that could be adapted to Arunachal’s unique geographical and socio-economic context.

Khandu also underlined the workshop’s role in advancing the state’s broader development vision.

“This initiative is a meaningful step towards empowering cooperative leaders and advancing grassroots economic development for a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The chief minister added that a strong cooperative network is vital for expanding livelihood opportunities in sectors such as dairy, fisheries, agriculture, and handicrafts, areas where community participation and shared economic models can yield long-term sustainability.

The week-long event is expected to serve as a foundation for a series of reforms aimed at rejuvenating dormant cooperatives, promoting entrepreneurship, and improving financial discipline and accountability within the sector, officials said here.

Follow-up activities and structured mentorship are likely to be introduced to ensure continuity and effective implementation at the ground level. PTI UPL NN