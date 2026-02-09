Khandu reiterates development push for frontier villages in Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reiterated his government’s commitment to accelerate development, strengthen connectivity and improve livelihood opportunities in the border regions of the state.

During his visit to Taksing, a remote frontier village in Upper Subansiri district along the Indo-Tibet border, the chief minister inaugurated the Tsari Taksing Gajang Shedup Dargeyling Monastery and launched over 40 development initiatives in the area within Nacho Assembly constituency.

Addressing a large gathering, Khandu described the occasion as historic, noting that such a massive public congregation was being witnessed for the first time in Taksing, an official statement said.

He lauded the Nah Welfare Society, local leadership and district administration for organising the programme despite logistical challenges posed by the region’s remoteness.

Highlighting connectivity as the backbone of development, the chief minister recalled that Taksing was once accessible only by helicopter due to the absence of roads.

He said road connectivity to the area was achieved in 2019 after sustained coordination with the Centre and the Border Roads Organisation, marking the beginning of socio-economic transformation in the region.

Referring to the Trans-Arunachal Highway, he said the nearly 1,800-km corridor stretching from Tawang to Longding has significantly reduced travel time and improved access to district headquarters across the state.

The chief minister cited examples of districts where journeys that once took over 12 hours can now be completed in about five hours.

Khandu also spoke about the upcoming Frontier Highway, a strategic border road project approved by the government of India.

He informed that tendering is underway in multiple stretches, including the Sarli–Taliha and Taliha–Tato segments in Upper Subansiri district, and urged public cooperation to ensure smooth and transparent implementation.

Emphasising zero tolerance towards corruption, the chief minister warned that delays or irregularities in land compensation and project execution would harm public interest.

He cited action taken in certain eastern stretches of the Trans-Arunachal Highway, where investigations were initiated and strict measures enforced to ensure accountability.

On border area development, Khandu said the Vibrant Villages Programme, launched from Arunachal Pradesh in 2021, has brought significant benefits to frontier regions by improving road connectivity, livelihood options and basic infrastructure.

He highlighted the importance of coordination between civil administration, the Indian Army and ITBP to build sustainable models of development in border villages.

The chief minister announced that Taksing would be developed as a tourism circuit, particularly in view of its historical and religious significance in Buddhism.

The area is associated with the ancient Tsari (Rong Kora) pilgrimage, which attracted pilgrims from Tibet and other regions until the mid-20th century.

Efforts are underway, in consultation with the Army and the government of India, to revive the pilgrimage in a regulated manner, he said.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh’s hydropower potential, Khandu said the state is emerging as the country’s leading hydropower hub, with nearly 19,000 MW capacity under various stages of development.

He said projects such as the 2,000-MW Lower Subansiri project are nearing completion, while several other mega projects will further strengthen the state’s economy.

Urging local communities to support hydropower development, he highlighted the benefits of employment, land compensation and the newly announced policy under which one per cent of power sale revenue will be directly transferred to affected families through DBT, in addition to allocations under the Local Area Development Fund.

The chief minister also assured that issues raised in a six-point memorandum submitted by the Nah Welfare Society, including road connectivity, water supply and tourism infrastructure, would be examined and addressed through a dedicated project for Taksing and Kodoka areas. PTI UPL UPL MNB