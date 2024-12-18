Khandu warns of stern action against corrupt govt employees

Itanagar, Dec 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday warned of stern action against government employees indulging in corrupt practices.

Advertisment

Speaking at the Passing-Out Parade of the 49th batch of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) recruits at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa near here, Khandu said there are rumours of contractual ANM and GNM nurses being demanded huge sums of money for regularisation of their jobs.

"I have been repeating my warning against corruption from every possible platform available. I have personally requested Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan to thoroughly investigate the matter and if there is any truth to the rumour, those involved will not be spared," he said.

The chief minister said that the state cabinet has already decided to regularise the jobs of contractual nurses across the state in batches and expressed surprise that despite knowing about it, some are ready to pay to get regularised.

Advertisment

"I am surprised. Why will you pay to get regularised when the government has already decided to regularise your job?" he questioned.

Khandu called upon the new police recruits to stand tall against any form of corruption once they officially join the department and get posted across the state.

Congratulating Home Minister Mama Natung and DGP Mohan, Khandu expressed satisfaction that the 49th batch of recruits consists of 885 constables, the largest contingent ever to pass out from the training centre.

Advertisment

"I extend my warmest congratulations to all the recruits who have successfully completed their rigorous training. You have now earned your place in the illustrious Arunachal Pradesh Police family. Your journey thus far has been one of discipline, resilience, and determination, and today, you stand ready to serve with honour and distinction," he said.

The 49th batch includes 738 Civil Police personnel, among who are 96 women constables, 140 AAPBn personnel (including 14 women constables) and seven IRBn personnel.

The new batch of recruits is set to join duty on January 13 next year.

Advertisment

Khandu said that earlier this year, 109 multi-tasking staff (MTS) and 42 recruit firemen completed their training, bringing the total number of personnel trained in 2024 to 1,081.

He further said that the cabinet, in its meeting in October this year, has approved the proposal for granting special grade to police constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors (civil police, APPBn, IRBn) including MT and Telecom wings.

The decision, he said, will ensure timely career progression by granting honorary promotion in the form of special grade from the level of constable up to sub-inspector.

Advertisment

"We also addressed one of the most pressing grievances of the police personnel who didn't get promotions even after serving in the force for 20 years. During the 46th Raising Day celebration of APP, 1,716 constables were awarded special grade promotions to head constable rank who had served in the force for more than 20 years," Khandu added. PTI UPL UPL ACD