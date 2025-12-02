Khandwa district a 'hub of SIMI terror', needs permanent police battalion: BJP MLA in assembly

Bhopal, Dec 2 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kanchan Tanve on Tuesday dubbed Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district as a "hub of terror" because of the presence of activists of the banned outfit SIMI and demanded in the assembly that a police battalion be permanently stationed there.

She found immediate support for her demand from senior cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Kunwar Vijay Shah, but her party-led government rejected the request.

The BJP government rejected her demand on the ground that the process of establishing a police battalion (a large unit of armed personnel) in the neighbouring district of Khargone was underway, and hence there was no need for a separate unit in Khandwa.

Tanve, an MLA from Khandwa district, raised the issue during Question Hour.

"Khandwa has become a hub of SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) terror and terrorists. There are frequent incidents of terrorism and smuggling. A few days ago, the police seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 20 lakh from a madrasa in Pethiya village, Khandwa. It has always been a sensitive district." The MLA stated that whether it's Holi or Diwali, no festival is celebrated smoothly in Khandwa and police forces from other districts are often called to maintain law and order.

The ruling party legislator's question was directed at the home department, which is headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Replying on behalf of the Chief Minister, his cabinet colleague Narendra Shivaji Patel informed the House that a new police battalion was being established in Khargone, a district adjoining Khandwa.

"It takes an hour to reach Khandwa from Khargone. And if needed, police forces from Khargone can easily reach Khandwa at any time," Patel maintained.

Minister Vijayvargiya intervened, saying Khandwa was the most sensitive district in the Indore division, and no festival is celebrated there without police protection.

"This issue should be taken seriously, and Khandwa should be on your (priority) list," Vijayvargiya emphasised.

Tribal Welfare Minister Shah joined the issue and alleged Khandwa has become a "hotbed of terrorists".

Around 100 acres of land has already been allotted for the establishment of a police battalion in Khandwa. If the battalion is set up in Khandwa, police personnel can easily reach Khargone also, Shah argued. PTI MAS RSY