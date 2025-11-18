Khap council in UP opposes live-in relationship, same-sex marriage

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A Sarv Khap Panchayat, or all-khap meeting, here has passed an 11-point resolution that opposes live-in relationship and same-sex marriage, and calls for social reforms aimed at "removing social evils".

The three-day meeting concluded on Tuesday in Shoram village here.

Addressing reporters, Sarv Khap Panchayat secretary Chaudhary Subhash Balyan said the panchayat strongly opposes live-in relationship and same-sex marriage, and demands amendments to Hindu law to ensure that love marriages are permitted only with parental approval.

He said the khap panchayat also resolved to launch campaigns against dowry, 'mrityu-bhoj' (feasts after death), female foeticide, and drug abuse.

Protecting cows, raising awareness about pollution, and increasing the participation of women and youth in khap panchayats were also included in the resolution, Balyan said.

Participants from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra attended the three-day panchayat, Balyan added.