Kharge advised rest, to skip Monday's campaign in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will miss the party's campaign in Haryana on Monday after being advised to rest.

Kharge was scheduled to address two election rallies in Ambala city and in Gharaunda of Karnal district on Monday.

"The Congress president is unable to travel today because he has been advised rest. Both rallies in Haryana (which Kharge was to address) will be addressed by state leaders," a party leader said in a statement.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and the results declared on October 8.

The Congress is looking to wrest power from the BJP, which has governed the state for the past 10 years.