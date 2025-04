New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed Rajeev Shukla as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

Shukla had been the party's Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh in-charge but was recently replaced.

"The Congress president has appointed Rajeev Shukla as permanent invitee of the Congress Working Committee with immediate effect," according to a statement from AICC general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal.