Kharge attacks PM Modi over his remarks about Congress manifesto

Wayanad/Mavelikkara(Kerala), Apr 23 (PTI) Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly describing the manifesto of the grand old party as that of the Muslim League.

Kharge also called the PM "a 100 per cent liar", alleging Modi made various false promises which included depositing Rs 15 lakh in every Indian's account and providing two crore jobs, according to a statement issued by the Congress party.

The veteran Congress leader, who was on the campaign trail in Wayanad and Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituencies, also attacked the PM over the Manipur issue, claiming that Modi chose not to visit the north-east state even though he went to several countries all over the world and addressed election rallies across the country, according to the statement.

Kharge claimed Modi asserted nobody can change the Constitution of India and challenged him to expel leaders of the saffron party who are allegedly making statements about amending the Constitution if the BJP gets a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

While addressing large public gatherings in the two Lok Sabha seats, Kharge announced that if the Congress/INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, it will constitute a 'Diversity Commission' that will measure, monitor and promote diversity in public and private employment and education, the statement said.

He also announced that when the INDIA bloc comes to power, a nationwide caste-based census would be done.

He clarified that it is not to divide society but to assess their day-to-day life, and he further announced that the limit of reservation will be increased on the pattern of Tamil Nadu so that poor people will get more benefits.

Kharge also attacked the Left government in Kerala, alleging that in the last eight years of LDF rule, the state has become debt ridden with the government not even having funds to pay salaries and pensions on time.

During his speech, urging the people to vote for the UDF candidates including Rahul Gandhi, he also alleged that all independent institutions have been "taken over" by the BJP and RSS and therefore, the elections this time were not only for electing a new government, but also for saving India's democracy and Constitution.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in Kerala on April 26. PTI HMP HMP SS