Kharge blames delay in his Bihar rally on PM

Patna, Nov 7 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday sought to pin the blame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inordinate delay in commencement of his rally in poll-bound Bihar.

At Chenari assembly segment in Rohtas district, where he reached nearly two hours after his rally was supposed to start, the octogenarian alleged that BJP people are always coming in "our way".

"I would have reached in time, but security officials at the airport told me I must wait till Narendra Modi's aircraft takes off. So I had to keep waiting inside my helicopter for about an hour and a half," alleged Kharge.

The PM addressed two rallies in Aurangabad and Kaimur districts, both of which are adjacent to Rohtas.

The Congress president alleged: "BJP wallahs always keep coming in our way. Modi spends most of his time abroad and is seen in the country only at the time of elections. He has no qualms about canvassing even in Panchayat and municipal elections".