Kharge calls PM 'sardar' of liars, accuses him of sleeping as China 'entered' Indian territory

Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "sardar of liars", also accusing him of “sleeping" while China "entered" Indian territory.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, he said Modi does not think of the country and is busy abusing the Gandhi family whose members sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Kharge said the prime minister boasts that he has a “56-inch chest” and is not scared. “If you are not afraid then why have you left a large part of our land for China?” he said.

“They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? Have they taken opium from the fields of Rajasthan... and fed you?" he said in Hindi.

(“Wo andar ghus kar aa rahe, aap kya neend kar rahe ho? Kya neend ki goli khaaye ho? Kya Rajasthan ke kheton me se afeem le jaake... ya wo khilaye hein kya?") The Congress leader slammed the prime minister over action taken by central agencies against opposition personalities, claiming that allegedly corrupt leaders are absolved of the charges against them once they switch to the ruling party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, has a “very big washing machine”.

“Till the time we had them they were corrupt, after coming to you they became clean within a month,” he said about the leaders who joined the BJP. Attacking the BJP, he added, ”These are fake and lying people and Modi is the ‘sardar’ of liars.” Kharge claimed that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation are after Congress leaders.

Referring to one list of 25 leaders charged with corruption, he claimed legal proceedings against two of them were closed once they joined the BJP and those remaining will be similarly exonerated.

“You rule with corrupt people and call others corrupt," he said.

He also blamed the BJP for the penalties imposed on his party by the Income Tax Department.

He claimed that the country is in danger after the BJP came to power. “Modi is scaring everyone,” he said.

Kharge also slammed the prime minister for attacking the Gandhi family.

"Has anyone from the Gandhi family become the prime minister or a minister since 1989? The people of that family sacrificed their lives for the country.

“Sonia Gandhi lost her husband. When the party got a majority, people asked her to become the prime minister but she made an economist the prime minister of the country," he said.

The Congress president accused Modi of trying to crush freedom, democracy and the Constitution -- which helped him rise to this position.

He said the 'guarantees' offered by the prime minister in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election was “drama”. Old promises were yet to be fulfilled, he claimed.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and party candidate Udai Lal Anjana also addressed the rally. PTI SDA TIR ASH ASH ASH