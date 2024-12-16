Kharge cites Sachin's 99s to seek Rajya Sabha Chairman’s 100% attention

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Sachin Tendulkar's dismissals at 99 got a mention in the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the Constitution on Monday, when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Chairman to give his speech absolute attention.

Kharge made the remark when he was speaking about one of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's speeches delivered on November 25, 1950, and noticed that the Chairman was not looking at him but towards members of the ruling party.

Addressing Dhankhar, Kharge complained that he was neither looking at him nor listening to him.

"99 per cent main aap ko hi dekh raha hoon (I am looking at you 99 per cent)," Dhankar replied with a smile.

To which, Kharge responded, "But this 1 per cent (pointing his finger at the paper he was reading from) is very important." "Sachin Tendulkar scored 99 runs 10 times or 12 times but it couldn't become a century. That's why I am requesting you as it is a very important issue," Kharge added, and started reading while Dhankhar smiled showing full attention to him. PTI JP JP VN VN