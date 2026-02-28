Kharge condoles loss of lives in Kakinada explosion, demands probe

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in an explosion in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh and demanded a through investigation into it.

In a post on X, he also demanded that the state government grant immediate compensation to the victims.

As many as 21 people were killed and 8 others critically injured in the cracker unit blast in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh minister Kandula Durgesh said.

In his post, Kharge wrote: "Deeply anguished by the explosion in a factory at Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, where 21 innocents have lost their lives. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and thoughts and prayers are with the injured." "Urge the State Government to ensure immediate and adequate compensation to the victims. A thorough investigation should be ordered into this incident, and the guilty must be brought to book," he also said. PTI SKC ZMN