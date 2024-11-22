Kharge confident of Cong and allies coming to power in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday expressed confidence about his party and its alliance partners coming to power in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, whose Assembly poll results are scheduled for November 23.

He said Congress has performed better in these polls.

"We have expectations (of winning), we have worked, let's see what happens tomorrow, we will get to know tomorrow. Whatever I say now, it will be a speculation," Kharge said in response to a question on his poll results expectations.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have performed better. I have personally participated in a number of meetings in every region, whether here (Maharashtra) or in Jharkhand. We have hopes that we will come (to power). We are confident about it. Let's see." While Maharashtra had assembly polls in a single phase on November 20, Jharkhand had polls in two phases on November 13 and 20.

Several exit polls on Wednesday gave an edge to the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.