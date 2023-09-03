Advertisment
#National

Kharge convenes meeting of INDIA bloc MPs on Sept 5 ahead of Parliament's special session

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
03 Sep 2023
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai

Mallikarjun Kharge (second from the left)

New Delhi: Ahead of the special session of Parliament, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of MPs of the INDIA alliance partners on September 5.

Advertisment

Sources said the opposition parties will decide their strategy for the upcoming special session to be held from September 18 to 22. The meeting has been convened by Kharge at his Rajaji Marg residence here, they added.

The agenda for the five-day special session of Parliament is not clear yet.

The opposition INDIA alliance is working in cohesion with each other and is planning to take on the BJP unitedly on various fronts as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance has functioned together during the recent Monsoon session of Parliament too.

#M Mallikarjun Kharge #Monsoon session #2024 Lok Sabha Elections #Congress #India alliance #BJP #Opposition Meeting #Parliament's special session
Advertisment
Subscribe