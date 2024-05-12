Kharge dares Modi to order probe if Adani and Ambani sent money in tempo to Cong

Dhule (Maharashtra), May 12 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to probe through Central agencies whether "Adani and Ambani" had sent money in tempo to Congress and conduct raids to find "truth".

Addressing a campaign rally in Maharashtra’s Dhule constituency, Kharge alleged Modi had used the CBI, ED, and Income Tax to target his opponents, and about 800 leaders from various political parties have been put behind bars.

"Why can't he send the same agencies to probe whether Adani and Ambani sent tempo filled with money to Congress? If this claim is to be believed, was Modi sleeping when they sent money to us?" Kharge asked.

Modi recently accused the Congress of having a "deal" with "Ambani and Adani", and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two industrialists for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them.

Hitting back, the Congress president said, "He (Modi) only abuses and runs away. If he is courageous, he will conduct raids of ED, CBI, and IT on the houses of these two businesspersons, and the truth will come out. Modi has been protecting their interests so far, why is he abusing them now?" Congress has fielded former MLA Shobha Bachhav against ex-Union minister Subhash Bhamre of BJP from Dhule Lok Sabha constituency which will vote on May 20. PTI ND NSK