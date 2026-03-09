Kharge demands discussion on India's energy security

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded a short-duration discussion in the Upper House on emerging challenges to India's energy security amid the West Asia conflict.

When the House met for the day, Kharge mentioned the Rs 60 per cylinder hike in domestic cooking gas LPG prices and the Rs 115 increase in commercial gas rates, among the justifications he gave for admission of his notice under rule 176.

The cooking gas price increase has burdened the poor, he said. "Therefore, I urge you to please allow a short-duration discussion on this important subject." Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said he will come back after giving due consideration to the notice.

Kharge said the fast-evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia is no longer confined to the region, and its impact is clearly visible on India's energy security as well.

The conflict is now impacting India's image and prestige, he said, adding that the country imports about 55 per cent of its crude oil needs from the region.

"The conflict is now directly impacting the country's economic stability," he said.

Importantly, about 1 crore Indians work in the region, and there are reports of some Indians being killed or missing in the ongoing conflict, he said.

"India received about USD 51 billion in remittances from Gulf countries." Kharge made the submission just before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a suo motu statement on the evolving situation in West Asia.

The Congress and other opposition parties protested against him making the statement, saying a short-duration discussion should precede such a move.

They shouted slogans during Jaishankar's statement before staging a walkout at the fag end of the statement. PTI ANZ ANZ BAL BAL