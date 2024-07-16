Kharge demands strict action against those involved in murder of VIP chief's father

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Condemning the brutal murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday demanded strict action against the culprits at the earliest and justice for his INDIA bloc partner.

Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said on Tuesday.

Jitan Sahani's body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in Biraul area this morning.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "The brutal murder of Shri Jitan Sahni, father of Shri Mukesh Sahni, founder of Vikassheel Insaan Party in Bihar and former state minister, is extremely sad and condemnable." "We express our deepest condolences to his family. May God give them the strength to bear this loss," Kharge said.

"We demand that strict action be taken against the culprits at the earliest and that our INDIA bloc partner, Sahani ji, should get justice," the Congress chief said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the district police has been constituted to investigate the matter, the Darbhanga Police said in a statement.

A former minister in the Bihar government, Mukesh Sahani heads the VIP, which is an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc.

Cutting across party lines, leaders of all political parties condemned the incident.