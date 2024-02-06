Kharge expresses grief over deaths in MP firecracker unit blast

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of several people in a blast in a firecracker unit in Madhya Pradesh's Harda town.

He also called upon Congress workers to take all possible measures in helping provide treatment to the injured.

The Congress chief sought compensation for the houses around the cracker factory damaged in the fire.

"The news of death of several people due to a blast in a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, is very painful. More than 100 people are injured.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. May God give them strength in this difficult time," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We demand that the state government should provide appropriate compensation for the loss of life and property due to fire in nearby houses," he also said.

At least seven people were killed and 63 others injured after the explosion leading to a blaze at the factory. PTI SKC ZMN