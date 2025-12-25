Kharge expresses grief over loss of lives in Karnataka bus accident

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Karnataka's Chitradurg and assured that the state government would extend every possible support to the affected families.

At least five people were killed when a sleeper bus carrying 30 passengers burst into flames after it was hit by a speeding truck in Chitradurga district early Thursday.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident on the Bengaluru-Shivamogga highway in Chitradurga, which has claimed the lives of several passengers.

"My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I offer my deepest condolences in this moment of grief. I pray for strength to those who have lost their loved ones. I also wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.

The chief minister has assured that the state government and concerned authorities are taking all necessary steps to provide relief, medical help and prompt compensation to the victims, the Congress chief said.

"We will extend every possible support to the affected families," he added.

According to the local police, four passengers of the bus and the driver of the truck were killed in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the deaths and announced ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK