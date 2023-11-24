Kharge exudes confidence over Cong win in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, T'gana

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI) AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday expressed confidence that his party would win the assembly polls in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally at LB Nagar here, he urged the electorate to dislodge the BRS government in Telangana.

"Election will be held in Rajasthan tomorrow. We are winning that. We are winning in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and also in Telangana," he said.

The Congress veteran alleged that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao runs government not from Secretariat or Legislative Assembly but "sitting in a farmhouse".

Advertisment

"He (KCR) does not meet the poor people or the elected MLAs," he said.

Accusing KCR of 'looting' Telangana, Kharge said the CM now abuses even late PM Indira Gandhi.

Training his guns on Amit Shah, Kharge said the Union Home Minister talks about leaders from the Congress and other parties being tainted. However, when such corrupt leaders join the BJP they become clean.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the AICC chief said the saffron party has a "big washing machine which cleans politicians who join the BJP, in half an hour." PTI VVK SJR SJR ROH