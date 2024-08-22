Kharge, Gandhi discuss preparations for J-K polls with Cong workers in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday began interactions with party workers here to get feedback about the grassroots-level preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi and Kharge, who arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier, reached Hotel Radisson Collection in the Rajbagh area of the city to hold consultations with party workers, a Congress leader said.

He said Congress workers, including district presidents, DDC members and other leaders from all 10 districts of the Valley reached the hotel in the morning for the interaction.

Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.

On Wednesday, Gandhi and Kharge received a rousing welcome from Congress workers and supporters upon their arrival at the airport here.

After wrapping up their interactions here, the two Congress leaders would fly to Jammu where they would hold discussions with party workers of the 10 districts in the Jammu region, the Congress leader said. PTI SSB NSD NSD