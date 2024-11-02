Kharge getting personal on PM's political observations on Karnataka surprising: BJP MP

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (PTI) Karnataka BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Saturday expressed surprise over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge getting personal on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's observations on Congress government's guarantees in Karnataka.

His statement came a day after the Congress launched a multi-pronged attack on PM Modi over his jibe at the former for its poll guarantees, with party chief Kharge saying before pointing fingers, the prime minister should note that the "Modi Ki Guarantee" is a "cruel joke" on 140 crore Indians.

The BJP MP said he was surprised to see the statement Kharge made on the prime minister's observation on the Congress party and their governments' schemes.

"The reason I was surprised was not because Kharge Ji made a statement. He has every democratic right to respond. But Kharge ji who had cleverly never opened his mouth on allegations of land grab against his family-run Siddhartha Vihara Trust, despite the media discussing it, has now chosen to speak on PM's political observations in a personal tone," he said.

"Kharge ji has also not made any noise even when his family had quietly surrendered the five acres of land to the KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board) last month, in an indirect admission of guilt," he added.

Stating that the 'B' in BJP stands for 'betrayal' while 'J' stands for 'jumla', Kharge on Friday said in a post on 'X', "Narendra Modi ji, Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot and Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your government! Your drum beating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt!" PTI AMP AMP KH