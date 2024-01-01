Kharge hails ISRO's successful launch of its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hailed ISRO's successful launch of its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite and hoped that such triumphant missions inculcate the requisite scientific temper among the people.

ISRO on Monday successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes.

The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is aimed to investigate the polarisation of intense X-ray sources in space. According to ISRO, it is the first dedicated scientific satellite from the space agency to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "As we enter the New Year, we are elated to witness the successful launch of PSLV-C58/ XPoSat Mission by @isro." "It is India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions. Many congratulations to all our scientists, space engineers, researchers and ground staff for their ingenuity and unwavering commitment," he said.

"We are proud to know that many women engineers were part of this fabulous team. May these triumphant missions, inculcate the requisite scientific temper among our people, as envisioned by our founders," Kharge said.