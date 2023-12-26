2024 LS polls: Mallikarjun Kharge holds meeting with Bihar Congress leaders

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Bihar Congress leaders here on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, including seat sharing.

Party General Secretary KC Venugopal, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, newly appointed state in-charge Mohan Prakash, along with leaders like Ranjeet Ranjan, and Shakeel Ahmed were present in the meeting.

Around 40 leaders from the state attended the meeting.

Kharge informed about the meet in a post on X, "The Grand Alliance government in Bihar is working firmly as per the expectations of the people of Bihar. We are committed to social justice. For the progress, prosperity and peace of Bihar, every Congress worker is ready to reach out to the people and live up to the aspirations of the people of Bihar."

With seat-sharing at the centre of the recent INDIA bloc meet, the Congress leaders are expected to discuss the issue with state leadership.

Though Congress-RJD-JDU-Left alliance is in power in the state, 17 of the 40 MPs from the state are from the BJP.

Kharge is also scheduled to meet Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir later, according to sources.