Kharge, Kejriwal congratulate Indian men's hockey team on winning gold at Asian Games

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on winning the gold medal at the Asian Games and described their performance as an incredible display of sheer talent.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hailed the team's achievement, saying it is a moment of pride for the country.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led admirably as the Indian men's hockey team mauled defending champions Japan 5-1 to reclaim the Asian Games gold, their fourth in the continental showpiece, after nine years and qualified for next year's Paris Olympics.

"Incredible display of sheer talent, resolute determination and unequalled dexterity by our Men's Hockey Team at #AsianGames2022 as they clinched the coveted Gold medal," Kharge said in a post on X.

"We are extremely proud of our #MenInBlue and congratulate each and every player for this outstanding triumph which gives them an admirable entry into #Paris2024," he said.

"Best wishes for a successful future," he added.

Taking to X, Kejriwal said, "What a fantastic achievement of the Indian Hockey Team at the Asian Games. They dominated the field, defeating Japan 5-1 to secure the gold medal and spot at the Paris Olympics 2024. Sheer grit, determination, and teamwork on display - a moment of pride for India." This is India's first Asian Games gold since the 2014 Incheon edition. India's other gold medals came in 1966 and 1998, both in Bangkok.