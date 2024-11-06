Kharge likely to join Delhi Nyay Yatra on Friday

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to participate in the inaugural day of the state unit's month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' on Friday, according to party officials.

The Nyay Yatra, set to begin on November 8, will see the participation of several other senior leaders from the party.

Senior leaders from other states will also join the Yatra and plans are underway to schedule their visit accordingly, a senior Delhi Congress leader said.

On the first day, the yatra will likely be joined by advocates, while doctors are expected to take part on the second day, another party official mentioned.

Recently, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav held a meeting with the party workers, former MPs and MLAs, municipal councillors, district and block committee presidents, social media volunteers, and office-bearers of frontal organisations to discuss the yatra’s plans.

Earlier, Yadav said they have invited senior party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal. The yatra will kick off on November 8 from Rajghat and pass through all 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies before its conclusion on December 4.

"Around 250-300 Congress workers will engage directly with the public, listen to their grievances, and bring these issues to the forefront. We will also consider their suggestions," the senior leader added.

The yatra will be conducted on foot, covering 20-25 kilometres each day. It will begin at 8 AM daily, with scheduled breaks for lunch and tea. Each day will conclude with a public meeting, after which the 200-250 permanent participants will return to their camps. PTI NIT HIG