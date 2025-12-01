New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday mentioned the "unexpected and sudden exit" of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Upper House welcomed his successor CP Radhakrishnan, triggering a brief uproar from the Treasury benches, saying it was not suited to the occasion.

Welcoming the Chairman on his first day in the Rajya Sabha on behalf of the Opposition parties, Kharge also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement at the beginning of the Winter Session, and said they would respond later.

The Congress, he said, "staunchly stands by Constitutional values and time-honoured Parliamentary traditions".

"Be assured of our cooperation in the conduct of proceedings".

He, however, added, "Fair and impartial conduct of proceedings, providing just opportunity to members of each party, is essential for credibility of this office".

He referred to Dhankhar, who had resigned from the post of Vice-President on July 21 over health issues.

"I am constrained to refer to your predecessor's unexpected and sudden exit from the office of Chairman, which is unprecedented in the annals of Parliamentary history... The Chairman Rajya Sabha, as the custodian of the House, belongs as much to the opposition as to the government," Kharge said, triggering uproar from ruling party benches.

"I was disheartened that this House did not get an opportunity to give him a farewell," he said.

Kharge also mentioned that Radhakrishnan is related to former three-term Lok Sabha MP CK Kuppuswamy, who was a member of the Congress.

"It is better if you keep a balance between both sides. I wish you a successful term... The background you come from was mentioned by the PM, but you should also not forget you are from a Congress family," he said.

"Secondly, PM gave a statement outside (Parliament). He attacked us indirectly as well, we will reply to it here..." he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, slammed the Leader of Opposition for mentioning Dhankhar's resignation on the "solemn occasion".

"This is a very solemn occasion... The Prime Minister has made very dignified remarks as part of the felicitation event. .. Why did the honourable Leader of Opposition refer to a case which was not necessary to be raised at this moment..." Rijiju said.

"The language you used for the former chairman, the way you insulted him, the motion you served, we still have that copy..." he said.

He was referring to a motion for the removal of the Vice-President submitted by Opposition parties when Dhankhar was in office.

Leader of the House JP Nadda also intervened, urging members to maintain the dignity of the occasion. He also referred to the loss faced by the opposition alliance, including Congress, in the recent Bihar assembly polls.

"This program is a pious occasion. We should maintain the dignity of the occasion. The issue that the Leader of Opposition raised, if we start discussing this, it is irrelevant... We will also have to mention that you brought a no-confidence motion against him twice. It is an obstacle in a good and congenial environment debate which is going on," Nadda said.

"Talking about what the Prime Minister spoke outside... The loss of Bihar and Haryana must have given you a lot of pain... Speak about it when the time comes," he said.

Addressing the media on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Modi said the opposition was perturbed by the electoral losses in Bihar and was unable to digest its failure.

"Defeat should not be the ground to create disruption. Victory should not convert into arrogance either," the prime minister said.

Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery, he said, adding it should not be used by Opposition to vent out frustration after defeat in elections.