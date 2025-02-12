Kharge mum on change of Cong state chief in Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Feb 12 (PTI) Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday preferred not to speak about change in the party's state leadership in Karnataka.

Presently, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is holding the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president since 2020.

Kharge said there will be appointment of state presidents in two to three states in the next couple of days.

"I have changed the party president in Odisha. He is from backward class. We have done it in three to four places. Gradually it will be done in other places," Kharge told reporters here.

When asked about the new party president in Karnataka, he said, "I cannot say anything specifically. If I say something, then you will twist it and add spices and seasonings. That’s the reason people don't tell you the truth. Quickly different stories will surface once it goes from here." He, however, said the party is appointing teams one after another state. "We are doing it one after another. We will do it in two to three states in the next couple of days. We will appoint office-bearers in those states where we have not done yet. We will also do it in other cells and departments of Congress," he explained.

Regarding state Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi calling on him recently, he said, "I am AICC president. Is it a big thing if someone meets me? Everyone comes to meet me. He (Satish Jarkiholi) is ours and he is from Karnataka. There is the convenience of getting a quick appointment over the phone. Can I say no to him?" Kharge also advised the media "not to cook up stories" when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and Jarkiholi meet him.

"Do not speculate and disturb the government. The media is creating confusion and leaders also become part of that confusion," the Congress chief said.

Several leaders have been talking about the change of Congress state president, a post presently occupied by Shivakumar.

Jarkiholi had also spoken about the need for a 'full time' Congress state president saying that ministers cannot do the job as they do not have time to devote for it.

Several others too raised the matter, prompting the Congress high command to issue a stern warning not to speak a word on controversial topics such as change of guard in the state, appointment of a new Congress state president and cabinet expansion. PTI GMS GMS KH