Kharge, Nehru-Gandhi family members among Congress' star campaigners in Himachal

Shimla, May 14 (PTI) Congress leaders including its pesident Mallikarjun Kharge, former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the star campaigners of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

The elections to all the four Lok Sabha constituencies and six assembly byelections will be held on June 1.

The Congress on Tuesday announced a list of 40 star campaigners who will be campaigning for the party candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats in the state according to Section 77(1) of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Apart from the top leadership of the party, Deepender Hooda, Kuldeep Kumar, K C Venugopal, Rajeev Shukla, Mukul Wasnik, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Capt Praveen Davar, Rajesh Lilothia, Maj Gen (retd) D V S Rana, Alka Lamba, Raj Babbar and Col Rohit Chaudhary (retd) are also among the star campaigners.

From Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former minister and Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, cabinet ministers Dhaniram Shandil, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Chander Kumar, Yadvinder Goma, Harshwardhan Chauhan, chief parliamentary secretary Ashish Butail, MLAs R S Bali, Kuldeep Rathore and former MLAs Ram Lal Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur and Asha Kumari will be campaigning for the Congress candidates.

Public works minister and Congress candidate for Shimla parliament seat, Vikramaditya Singh; and former Union minister and the Congress candidate from Kangra Lok Sabha seat, Kangra Anand Sharma, are also among the star campaigners. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS