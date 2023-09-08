Kharge not invited to President's G20 dinner, party leaders say it's unfortunate, shows govt's thinking

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The exclusion of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from President Droupadi Murmu's G20 dinner is an attack on democracy and reflects the ruling dispensation's thinking, party leaders said on Friday.

Though Kharge and other opposition leaders were not invited to the dinner on Saturday, Union ministers and chief ministers, including of states ruled by opposition parties, have received invites.

President Murmu will host the dinner for the visiting G20 dignitaries at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Summit.

While the Congress did not officially respond to Kharge not being invited to the dinner, party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Brussels, said the action speaks about the thinking behind the move.

Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that since the opposition plays a key role in democracy, not inviting the leader of opposition is an attack on democracy.

Asked about Kharge not being invited for the G20 dinner, Gandhi said, "They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition, it tells you something." "It tells you that they don't value the leader of 60 per cent of India's population. And it's something that people should think about. Why they feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that," he told the media in Brussels.

The Leader of Opposition is equivalent to a Union minister rank and holds a constitutional position.

Sources said former prime ministers and all chief ministers have been invited for the dinner.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel, when asked about Kharge being excluded from the list of invitees, termed it unfortunate.

"It is unfortunate that the Leader of Opposition has not been invited. One should respect different views. In a democracy, the opposition has a key role and in such a situation if he has not been invited, it is an attack on democracy," he told reporters in Raipur.

Asked if he was going to attend the dinner, he said, "How will one be able to go as it is a no-fly zone." On Kharge's exclusion, Tamil Nadu Congress leader Mohan Kumaramangalam said "Modi hai to Manu hai", in what appeared to be a swipe at caste differences.

"Indian President Kovind not invited to the Bhoomi Puja of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Bharatiya President Murmu not invited to the opening ceremony of the new Parliament. Congress President Kharge not invited to the G20 Delegates Dinner. Modi hai to Manu hai," he said in a post on X. PTI SKC SMN